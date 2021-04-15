Azerbaijan reports 2,317 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,317 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 2,109 patients have recovered, and 36 others have died, the headquarters said.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 294,211, with 257,742 recoveries and 4,045 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 32,224.

Over the past day, 14,207 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,068,679.

News.Az