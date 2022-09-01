Azerbaijan reports 561 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 561 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 813,998, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 595 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 800,722. To date, 9,805 people have died from coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,471.

So far, 7,159,317 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az