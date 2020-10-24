Azerbaijan reports 792 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 792 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 48,221, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Saturday.

The headquarters said 220 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 41,051.

The country's death rises to 664, with 8 new fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 7,298.

Over the past day, 11,353 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,281,497.

News.Az