Azerbaijan represented at IAF Spring Meetings 2024

A delegation of Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, led by its Board Chairman Samaddin Asadov participated in the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Spring Meetings 2024, News.Az reports.

The event highlighted the significant impact of the 74th Astronautical Congress held in Baku last year, which served as a pioneering platform integrating science, industry, business, technology, and innovation activities. With over 5400 participants from 130 countries, including 30 sponsors and 150 exhibitors, the Baku Congress provided invaluable opportunities for global space players to foster international relations.

Azerbaijan showcased remarkable achievement in scientific article submissions for the upcoming International Astronautics Congress in Milan, Italy. The high standards established by the Baku Congress prompted worldwide interest, resulting in over 7,000 scientific articles submitted from 106 countries for this year's congress.

