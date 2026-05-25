Twenty Iranian airports resume operations after strikes, official says

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An Iranian civil aviation official has said that 20 airports across the country have resumed operations following recent US-Israeli strikes.

Speaking to the Fars news agency on Monday, Majid Akhavan, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), said that 40% of Iran’s airports have now reopened, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He added that the country’s third busiest international airport, located in the city of Tabriz, is expected to resume operations in the coming days.

Tabriz International Airport serves nine international destinations, including Istanbul, Baghdad, Dubai, Baku and Hamburg.

News.Az