Azerbaijan reveals number of successful placements at Baku Stock Exchange in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 45 successful placements of securities were made at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) last year, Acting Chairman of the Board of the BSE Eldar Abdullayev told reporters, News.az reports.

"This important achievement highlights the growing interest of companies in the organized capital market provided by the BSE," he said.

Abdullayev noted that these placements were made possible thanks to the transparency and efficiency of the BSE, which complies with high standards of listing and regulation.

"This [45 placements of securities] indicates the trust of companies and investors in our platform. We strive to create conditions that allow issuers to raise the necessary capital for their development, and investors - find promising investment opportunities," he added.

The turnover of securities on the BSE exceeded 14.9 billion manat ($8.7 billion) in 2022.

News.Az