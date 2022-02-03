Azerbaijan, Russia discuss digitalization of transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

With a view to enhancing cooperation in transport between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, as well as taking appropriate measures for timely and prompt elimination of difficulties in international freight transport between the two countries, a Subcommission on Economic Cooperation has been established within the Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic Cooperation, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told News.Az.

The first meeting of the Subcommission was held via videoconference.

The meeting was co-chaired by Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport from the Azerbaijani side and Dmitry Zverev, Deputy Minister of Transport from the Russian side, with the participation of authorized representatives of relevant bodies of Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed road, sea, rail and air transport between the two countries, as well as the issues of digitalization of transport and simplification of border-crossing procedures.

It was also agreed to examine the prospects and existing challenges for the sustainable successful development of these relations and take joint appropriate measures to address them.

In addition, noting the high level of joint cooperation in international transport corridors to which the countries are parties, the importance of continuing these relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats was emphasized.

Following the meeting, a Protocol was signed.

News.Az

