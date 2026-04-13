Icelandair under investigation after low-altitude sightseeing flight - VIDEO

The Boeing 757 was operating a scheduled flight from Frankfurt when the pilot, reportedly on his last flight, conducted an unsanctioned sightseeing detour over his childhood home in the Westman Islands without the knowledge or permission of the company, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chief Flight Officer at Icelandair, Linda Gunnarsdóttir, said in a statement: “This is just a very serious matter that we will look into here internally. It’s just the case in aviation that everything is very rigid in work processes, checklists and other things like that, what we do in normal passenger flights, and it doesn’t fall within that framework.”

Gunnarsdóttir said she expects passengers to have been informed about the sightseeing flight, but she cannot confirm that at this stage.

She also could not comment on the consequences for the pilot, who is reportedly leaving the company. The matter remains under investigation by the airline.