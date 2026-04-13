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Pope Leo XIV starts landmark Algeria visit - VIDEO

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Pope Leo XIV starts landmark Algeria visit - VIDEO
Source: Reuters

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Algeria on Monday, marking the beginning of an 11-day tour across Africa and the first international trip of his papacy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The visit comes amid public criticism from US President Donald Trump regarding the pontiff’s position on the Iran war, an issue that risks overshadowing the tour.

The US-born pope landed in the capital, Algiers, at around 0900 GMT. During his visit, he is expected to pay tribute to the victims of Algeria’s war of independence from France, which took place between 1954 and 1962.

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His arrival was overshadowed by an escalating feud with US President Donald Trump, who lambasted the pope as "terrible" and "weak" in a rare public attack prompted by Leo's stance on the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane, Leo said he had "no intention to debate" with the US president.

"I am not a politician," the pontiff said. "The message is the same: to promote peace."


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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