Iranian Red Crescent says 960 rescued from rubble after US-Israeli strikes

According to a report on Monday, the IRCS said its teams had conducted a total of 1,711 technical rescue and evacuation operations at sites targeted by the US and Israel since the start of the conflict in late February, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

The organisation said 125,630 non-military units, including around 100,000 residential buildings and 24,000 commercial properties, had been damaged nationwide as a result of what it described as terrorist attacks.

It added that some of these units were completely destroyed, while others sustained serious damage.

The IRCS said documentation was being compiled to present to international bodies in order to record and follow up on what it described as US-Israeli “crimes”.

It also said 339 medical centres, including hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, health centres and emergency units, had been targeted during the conflict, with some temporarily taken out of service and others resuming operations shortly afterwards.

Separately, head of Iran’s Emergency Organisation Majid Miadfar said on Sunday that at least 258 women and 221 people under the age of 18 had been killed in US-Israeli strikes during what he called an “war of aggression” against the Islamic Republic.

He added that 18 children under the age of five were among the dead.