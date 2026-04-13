OpenText strengthens EU cloud presence via AWS partnership

By offering its hybrid sovereign cloud capabilities through the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, the Canada-based OpenText expands its capacity to deliver sovereign cloud services across Europe, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This move provides customers with greater flexibility to use AWS cloud capabilities while ensuring that sensitive data and governance remain securely anchored within European borders.

OpenText Content Management, OpenText Documentum Content Management, OpenText Core Application Security, and OpenText Core Service Management will all be available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. This expansion further supports OpenText’s growing European customer base.

The company’s solutions are designed to provide structured and secure content management, making data ready for AI-driven analytics and automation that enhance and accelerate data-based decision-making processes. At the same time, they aim to deliver the same levels of security, availability, and performance that customers expect from AWS. This approach enables OpenText clients to comply with strict operational autonomy and data residency requirements within the European Union (EU).

“OpenText has spent years building trusted, secure content solutions for the world’s most regulated industries and regions, including FedRAMP-authorized, IRAP-assessed, and Protected B-aligned deployments,” said Shannon Bell, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer at OpenText. “Making our solution available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud brings that expertise to a sovereign cloud purpose-built for the European Union. Together with AWS, we are giving customers the confidence to innovate at scale without compromising on control.”

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is described as a fully featured, independently operated sovereign cloud supported by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the requirements of European governments and enterprises. Its infrastructure is entirely located within the European Union and operates independently from existing AWS Regions.

Customers using the AWS European Sovereign Cloud will have access to the full capabilities of AWS, including the same service portfolio, security, availability, performance, familiar architecture, APIs, and innovations such as the AWS Nitro System.