Azerbaijan, Russia sign Joint Action Plan on emergency situations

A Joint Action Plan for 2024-2026 has today been signed between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations and Russia’s Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief.

The document was formalized by Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov and Russian Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief Lieutenant-General Alexander Kurenkov.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the Russian delegation visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath and flowers at the Great Leader`s tomb.

They also put flowers at the grave of the Great Leader’s wife, prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and placed flowers at their graves. They also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

During the meeting, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov emphasized the rapidly evolving Azerbaijani-Russian relations built on friendship and mutual respect, thanks to the political will and wise policies of the two countries’ leaders. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s progress in mitigating emergency situations and hailed the close cooperation between the two countries’ ministries. In addition, Minister Heydarov affirmed that the Joint Action Plan signed between the two ministries for 2024-2026 would contribute to furthering bilateral cooperation.

Russian Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief Alexander Kurenkov hailed the growing relations between the ministries, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits, meetings, and discussions to further enhance cooperation across various domains.

Kurenkov said that the signed document would open ample opportunities for collaboration in managing the emergency situations.

The meeting also saw discussions on other issues of mutual interest.

