Azerbaijan's Azercosmos to provide satellite services in Botswana

Azercosmos has begun a partnership with the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB), located in Southern Africa, according to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The Ministry says thanks to the long-term partnership agreement signed with said government agency, Azerspace-1 satellite's ground communication and data services will be provided in Botswana.Note that this is the first time that satellite data services are being provided to Botswana using the African beam of the C-band of the Azerspace-1 satellite.Azercosmos currently provides satellite services to 6 out of 13 countries located in Southern Africa. This partnership established with Botswana will expand the use of Azerspace satellites services in large-scale data projects in Southern African countries.

News.Az