Iran says draft deal still under review amid US talks

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Iran is still debating and reviewing the draft text of a potential memorandum of understanding and has not yet sent a response, according to an informed source close to the negotiating team, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news agency.

The source said that the final text remains under discussion in Tehran, and that a history of US broken promises and deep-seated mistrust has led Iran to approach the matter with extreme rigor.

“Iran, based on previous experience, is seeking real and tangible benefits,” the source said. “America is worried about the war; we are worried about the agreement, because America has spent heavily on the war and has achieved nothing.”

The source stressed that Iran’s approach is grounded in the principles of reversibility and concrete, verifiable implementation steps. “Iran has faced the other side’s bad faith before. So our basis is reversibility and tangible executive measures.”

News.Az