Azerbaijan's Deputy Justice Minister meets Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi

As part of his visit to Vietnam, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Justice, Toghrul Huseynov, met with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Thanh Tinh.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of bilateral relations based on friendship and mutual trust across economic, industrial, and other sectors, and emphasized the importance of enhancing legal cooperation, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The parties discussed the implementation of the “Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the Period 2025–2027,” signed this May.

The meeting also focused on establishing working groups and organizing reciprocal visits to share best practices, conduct training and educational programs in the legal field, and further strengthen the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms in the area of justice.

News.Az