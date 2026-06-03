Azerbaijan creates Permanent Settlement Fund for IDPs

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A Permanent Settlement Fund will be established in the territories liberated from occupation.

This is reflected in a proposed amendment to the Housing Code discussed today at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis Committees on Labor and Social Policy and Human Rights, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Under the draft amendment, residential units within the Permanent Settlement Fund for the Liberated Territories will be included among the categories of housing within the special-purpose housing stock. These residential units are intended for the permanent resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the liberated territories and for the transfer of ownership of these homes to them.

The procedure for relocating IDPs to residential units within the Permanent Settlement Fund and transferring ownership of those units to them will be determined by a body (institution) designated by the relevant executive authority.

It was noted that the amendment to the Housing Code will create a new institution—the Permanent Settlement Fund for the Liberated Territories. The residential units included in this fund will be used for the resettlement of IDPs and the transfer of ownership of these properties to them.

News.Az