Azerbaijan's FM meets outgoing Belarus ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hosted Belarusian Ambassador to Baku Andrei Ravkov on the occasion of the conclusion of Ravkov's diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, News.az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister thanked Ravkov for his effective work during his tenure as Belarus Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future career.Ravkov, in turn, expressed gratitude for the constructive cooperation and support provided during his work in Azerbaijan, and also expressed confidence in the further development of Azerbaijan-Belarus strategic partnership.During the meeting, there was also an exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az