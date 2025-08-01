Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets new Israeli ambassador

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, held a meeting with Ronen Krausz, the newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the Israeli ambassador presented his credentials to the Azerbaijani FM, News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment, wishing him success in his diplomatic mission.

Then, the parties explored the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the regional situation.

The sides hailed the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, economy, trade, energy, agriculture, investments, security and humanitarian affairs. They underscored the broad prospects for the development of relations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the tense situation in the Middle East region poses a serious concern, adding that Azerbaijan calls for the establishment of peace and stability and is always ready to contribute to this process.

Ambassador Ronen Krausz emphasized that he would spare no effort to enhance cooperation between the two countries during his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

News.Az