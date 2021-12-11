Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss investment cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan has organized an Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia roundtable on investment cooperation.

Addressing the event, the chairman of the Management Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov and a representative of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Zohrab Gadirov spoke about investment opportunities in the country, as well as the support and services provided by both organizations to foreign investors.

At the round table, about 10 Azerbaijani companies presented their potential projects to a delegation led by Badr Al Badri, Director-General of the Saudi National Companies Promotion Program (NCPP), and discussions were held on cooperation and implementation of potential projects.

