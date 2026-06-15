Somalia enhances farming sector with Turkish aid

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Somalia on Sunday received modern equipment from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) aimed at strengthening and modernizing the operations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

According to a statement from Somali Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye, the support provided by Türkiye will improve institutional efficiency, speed up service delivery, and contribute to Somalia’s efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency.

Speaking after the handover ceremony in Mogadishu, the minister expressed appreciation for the assistance and highlighted the role of TİKA in responding to Somalia’s development needs.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to TİKA, the development agency of our brotherly nation, the Republic of Türkiye, for delivering today the first phase of their response,” Mareye said.

He noted that the request for support had been presented to TİKA President Abdullahi Eren during a meeting in Ankara in 2025.

The first batch of equipment delivered includes computers, printers, and television screens, which are expected to enhance the ministry’s operational capacity and improve its ability to serve the agricultural sector.

“We deeply value this partnership and look forward to continued cooperation with our Turkish friends,” the minister added.

Somalia and Türkiye have maintained close relations since 2011, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, then serving as prime minister, visited the East African nation.

Since that visit, Türkiye’s humanitarian and technical development assistance to Somalia has exceeded $1 billion. The support has covered a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, municipal services, and infrastructure development, reflecting the growing partnership between the two countries.

News.Az