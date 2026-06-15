Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump on US-Iran deal announcement

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US stock futures surged on Monday after investors reacted positively to news of a breakthrough agreement aimed at ending the US–Iran conflict, as markets entered a holiday-shortened trading week, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by roughly 1%, while contracts linked to the S&P 500 advanced 1.2%.

Futures on the Nasdaq-100 led the gains, climbing 1.9% following strong momentum from Wall Street’s solid performance on Friday.

The US government announced late Sunday that a ceasefire agreement with Iran had been reached.

President Donald Trump described the deal as “complete” in a post on Truth Social. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was involved in facilitating the agreement, stated that a formal signing ceremony is expected to take place on Friday in Switzerland.

According to Tehran’s signals, negotiations on a final peace agreement are set to begin within 60 days. However, several questions remain unresolved, particularly regarding the future of Iran’s nuclear program. As part of the proposed package, Iran could potentially receive reconstruction funding, the unfreezing of assets, and a partial easing of oil sanctions, according to experts.

Trump also stated that the blockaded Strait of Hormuz will reopen for mine removal following the signing of the interim pact on Friday, which would mark a return to normal operations for one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes. Following the announcement, oil prices fell sharply, with global benchmark Brent crude futures (BZ=F) dropping more than 5% and slipping below $83 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures also declined, falling to around $80 per barrel as concerns over supply disruptions eased.

Wall Street entered the week with additional momentum following the blockbuster public debut of SpaceX (SPCX). Shares of SpaceX surged more than 19% in their first trading session, pushing the company’s valuation above $2 trillion. The stock added another 3% in after-hours trading, highlighting strong investor demand for major growth-oriented assets.

Looking ahead, investors will focus on upcoming key economic data releases, while also awaiting the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision. According to CME FedWatch, markets are currently pricing in a greater than 98% probability that policymakers will leave interest rates unchanged.

News.Az