Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore green energy agenda, investment promotion opportunities

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held high-level meetings during his visit to Saudi Arabia, focusing on enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.

Photo: Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan

A key moment of the visit was his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy. The two ministers discussed the green energy agenda, sharing successful outcomes from their joint efforts and exploring new opportunities for further collaboration in energy transition projects.Minister Jabbarov highlighted renewable and alternative energy sources as crucial elements of Azerbaijan’s economic development strategy. He also emphasized the importance of continued cooperation in this area.In a separate meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister Jabbarov addressed the growing economic relations and business ties between the two countries. They focused on diversifying Azerbaijan’s economy, promoting trade, and creating new investment opportunities, aligning with the sustainable development goals of both nations.

