Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull opportunities for investment promotion

"We explored avenues for promoting investments and discussed opportunities for expanding joint activities in the fields of renewable energy and industry," the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov posted on his X account,  News.az reports.

"During the meeting with Majed Hindi Aluteibi, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Energy Minister for Oil and Gas Technical and Regulatory Affairs, our discussions centered around initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of economic relations between our countries. We explored avenues for promoting investments and discussed opportunities for expanding joint activities in the fields of renewable energy and industry," the minister noted.


