Brent crude drops below $98 on US-Iran peace hopes
Source: Reuters
Brent crude continued to decline amid growing hopes that the Strait of Hormuz could soon reopen, easing supply concerns in global oil markets.
The benchmark price has dropped to $97.48 per barrel, down $12, marking a near 11% fall and reaching its lowest level since 22 April, News.Az reports, citing the Guardian.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also fell sharply, sliding 11.3% to $90.74 per barrel.
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The declines reflect shifting market sentiment as expectations of improving regional conditions reduce fears of supply disruption through the key oil transit route.
Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani source, that the US and Iran are getting closer to an initial peace deal.
By Nijat Babayev