Nvidia, Corning partner to boost US manufacturing for AI infrastructure

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Nvidia (NVIDIA) and Corning Incorporated (Corning Incorporated) today announced a multiyear commercial and technology partnership aimed at significantly expanding U.S.-based manufacturing of advanced optical connectivity solutions required for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Corning will expand its optical connectivity manufacturing capacity in the United States by 10 times and increase its U.S. fiber production capacity by more than 50% to keep pace with rapidly growing demand driven by AI factory construction, Nvidia said in a statement, News.Az reports.

This expansion will include the development of three new advanced manufacturing facilities located in North Carolina and Texas, as well as the creation of over 3,000 new, high-paying jobs in the United States.

The expanded production capacity from Corning will support the optical connectivity needs of hyperscale data centers that deploy Nvidia-accelerated computing systems at large scale. Modern artificial intelligence workloads depend on thousands of Nvidia GPUs, which in turn require unprecedented volumes of high-performance optical fiber, connectivity technologies, and photonics systems to transfer data at extremely high speed and scale. As AI factories continue to grow in size and number, optical connectivity is becoming an increasingly critical part of AI infrastructure.

Corning, known as the inventor of low-loss optical fiber and a global leader in glass science and optical physics innovation, is positioned to meet this rising demand at scale.

“AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout of our time — and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate American manufacturing and supply chains,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Together with Corning, we are inventing the future of computing with advanced optical technologies — building the foundation for AI infrastructure where intelligence moves at the speed of light while advancing the proud tradition of Made in America.”

“What Nvidia is doing is nothing short of extraordinary, not just for the future of artificial intelligence, but for the American advanced manufacturing workforce,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, CEO and president of Corning. “Their commitment is directly fueling the expansion of our U.S. manufacturing footprint and creating more than 3,000 new, high-paying jobs for American workers. This partnership is proof that AI is not just a technology story. It is a manufacturing story, and it is happening here in the United States. Together with Nvidia, we are ensuring the critical technologies powering AI are invented, engineered and built in America.”

News.Az