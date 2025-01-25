Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull prospects for military education cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Vice-President for training of Saudi Arabia’s Naif Arab University for Security Sciences - Director of the Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Center, Abdul Razzaq Al-Murjan paid a visit to Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, Deputy Rector of the National Defense University for Science - Rector of the Military Scientific Research Institute Major General Arif Hasanov and Chief of the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel Nizami Movlanov met with the guests, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The delegation was informed in detail about the educational system in the Azerbaijan Army and the ongoing reforms carried out in the field of military education. The guests were also presented with a video about the Patriotic War.The meeting also discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.During the visit, the guests got acquainted with the Azerbaijan Army Training Center’s training camps, shooting ranges and simulators section.

