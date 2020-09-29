Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says Armenian army regiment in Madagiz completely ‘demoralized’

“As a result of a large-scale combat operation of the Azerbaijan Army, the Armenian army’s regiment in Madagiz was completely demoralized, and agony began,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said on Tuesday.

“The military personnel are in a panic. Many of them, including the newly arrived reservists for replenishment, refuse to join the battle, and are leaving the area of combat operation,” Dargahli said.


