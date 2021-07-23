Azerbaijan sees economic growth in H1 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

The growth of the Azerbaijani economy made up 2 percent in the first half of 2021, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The minister made the remarks in Baku at an event ‘The business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of Roseksimbank JSC’.

Jabbarov also noted the non-oil sector of the country, which has demonstrated 5-percent growth.

He added that growth is observed in tax fees and customs.

The gold reserves of Azerbaijan continue to grow and this attaches an additional impetus to economic growth, the minister noted.

