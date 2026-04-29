Russia, China resume flights to Iran after 60-day war halt

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Passenger flights between Iran and China, as well as between Iran and Russia, have resumed after a two-month suspension caused by what Tehran describes as the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, state media in both countries reported on Tuesday.

CGTN, a Chinese state media outlet, said passenger flights between Iran and China had resumed for the first time in 60 days, News.Az reports, citing Iran's Engllish-language Press TV.

Mahan Air, Iran’s largest airline, announced the resumption of selected China-Iran passenger routes, including services between Tehran and the major Chinese cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported that the first Tehran-Moscow flight, along with its return service, resumed on Tuesday after the suspension.

The flights had been halted following the launch of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

According to Press TV, China and Russia consistently supported Iran diplomatically throughout the war, condemning what Tehran described as US-Israeli aggression at the United Nations and calling for a negotiated end to the conflict.

Iran resumed commercial flights from Tehran’s international airport over the weekend for the first time since the war began.

Flights to Istanbul, Muscat and the Saudi Arabian city of Medina departed from Imam Khomeini International Airport on Saturday.

News.Az