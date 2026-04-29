G7 ministers meet today, France targets global gaps

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Global leaders are gathering in Paris today for a key G7 Development Ministers’ Meeting—and the agenda signals more than routine diplomacy.

As France leads the G7 Presidency in 2026, it is pushing an ambitious plan aimed at tackling one of the world’s most persistent challenges: global inequality. But behind that broad goal lies a deeper effort to reshape how major economies cooperate, and compete, on the global stage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting on April 29 brings together ministers from the G7 countries, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, alongside representatives of the European Union. While these discussions are officially focused on development, the issues on the table go far beyond economics.

France is expected to prioritize coordinated policies to reduce global imbalances, encouraging countries to align both domestic and international strategies. The idea is not just to close gaps between nations, but to build partnerships that benefit all sides, an approach that could redefine how development cooperation works.

At the same time, the talks will touch on several high-stakes global challenges. Support for Ukraine remains a central topic, as G7 countries continue to respond to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Ministers will also address the growing threat of organized crime and illegal financial flows, which increasingly operate across borders.

Another key focus is the future of global governance. With shifting power dynamics worldwide, France is pushing for updated “rules of the game” that reflect today’s realities rather than outdated structures. This includes discussions on how international institutions should evolve to stay effective.

Issues affecting children, from development policies to online safety, are also expected to feature prominently, highlighting a broader social dimension within the economic agenda.

In addition, strengthening the resilience of critical mineral supply chains has emerged as a strategic priority. As demand for these resources rises, especially for technology and energy transitions, ensuring stable and secure access is becoming a major concern for G7 economies.

This meeting is part of a wider series of ministerial discussions leading up to the G7 Summit in June 2026, where leaders are expected to finalize key decisions. What happens in Paris could shape those outcomes, and potentially influence global policy directions in the months ahead.

News.Az