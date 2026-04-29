Man assaults victim, targets police with tear gas
- 29 Apr 2026 09:25
- 29 Apr 2026 09:27
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A man attacked another person with a hammer-like object and sprayed tear gas at several responding police officers in Tokyo on Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.
Police said the suspect then barricaded himself inside his home following the incident, which occurred at around 7:20 a.m. local time on a street in Fussa.
By Nijat Babayev