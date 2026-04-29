How Azerbaijan and Italy are building a broader defence partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are a clear example that the West and the East are not as distant from each other as they may appear. Where there is mutual understanding and shared interests, geographical distance becomes irrelevant, including in the field of defence and security cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Italy are actively strengthening their defence cooperation, viewing each other as strategic partners. The two countries exchange views, participate jointly in multinational exercises, hold high-level meetings, and discuss joint projects, security issues, and personnel training. Defence cooperation is conducted within bilateral frameworks and often in coordination with NATO-related formats. Military specialists from both countries regularly meet, including on topics such as cybersecurity and engineering training. Azerbaijani delegations have also taken part in multinational civil-military cooperation exercises in Italy, including as observers on High Level Observer Day.

At present, Italy and Azerbaijan are discussing cooperation in military personnel training and joint scientific research.

Photo: Ministry of Defence

Italian officials highly value Azerbaijan’s role in the Eurasian region and in ensuring regional security.

In April 2026, the two sides confirmed their readiness to expand military-technical cooperation.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov is currently on an official visit to Italy. During a meeting with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, the sides discussed bilateral relations based on strategic partnership and their future prospects. The meeting included a detailed exchange of views on further developing cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, Guido Crosetto stated that Azerbaijan’s role in the Eurasian region is fundamental and confirmed mutual readiness to expand dialogue.

In 2012, an agreement on military and defence cooperation was signed between the defence ministries of the two countries, covering personnel training, exchange of experience, and joint projects in the military-industrial sector.

In 2023, a contract was signed with the Italian company Leonardo for the supply of C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft to Azerbaijan. According to the company, the acquisition programme resulted from technical discussions between the defence ministries of Italy and Azerbaijan. This agreement forms part of Azerbaijan’s armed forces modernisation programme, which places increasing emphasis on Italian defence industry products. The aircraft have already proven effective in demanding operational and geographical conditions. The C-27J Spartan is capable of performing a wide range of military and civilian missions, including transport operations, airborne deployment of personnel and equipment, tactical support, special forces missions, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response.

In June 2024, the first Italian aircraft delivered under the contract was presented to President Ilham Aliyev.

In November 2025, specialists from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence and the Italian General Staff held an expert meeting on search and rescue operations in mountainous terrain. The meeting took place at the search and rescue base of the 15th Wing in Cervia, Italy, and was attended by base leadership and Azerbaijani Air Force personnel specialising in parachute training and search and rescue operations.

Italy is a highly valuable defence partner for Azerbaijan. Its defence industry is among the leading in Europe and covers almost all sectors, including aviation, missile systems, armoured vehicles, and naval forces. The industry is anchored by major state and private companies such as Leonardo, Fincantieri, and Iveco Defence Vehicles, which contribute significantly to NATO capabilities. Production is mainly concentrated in Milan, Turin, and Genoa.

In aerospace, Italy is known for producing combat aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles, and participates in international programmes such as Eurofighter and F-35. Fincantieri is one of the world leaders in the construction of aircraft carriers, destroyers, and frigates, producing vessels both for the Italian Navy and for export. Italian companies also develop and manufacture tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, and modern air defence systems such as the Michelangelo Dome, as well as radio-electronics and communications systems.

Source: euronews

Italian-made weapons are actively purchased by countries in both the European Union and the Middle East, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt, as well as South Africa and the United States.

Last year, media reports stated that Leonardo is developing a new air defence system called the Michelangelo Dome, based on artificial intelligence.

According to the Financial Times, the project is at an advanced stage of development, with full deployment expected by the end of the decade. A key feature of the system is its versatility. Its software is not tied to specific weapon types and meets NATO standards, allowing integration with various platforms such as aircraft, tanks, and missile systems from different manufacturers. This enables rapid deployment and ensures coordination across different branches of the armed forces without compatibility issues.

According to Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani, the project is “the largest integration programme in the history of the defence industry.” The system, described as “multi-domain and interconnected,” is being developed as part of the company’s strategy to advance capabilities in drones, artificial intelligence, and cyber technologies.

The current visit of Azerbaijan’s defence minister to Italy is expected to lead to new agreements.

By Tural Heybatov

News.Az