Azerbaijan sees surge in foreign investment in early 2025

Azerbaijan saw a significant increase in foreign investment during the first four months of 2025, with nearly 1.3 billion manats ($764.7 million) directed toward fixed capital—marking a 27.2% rise compared to the same period in 2024, according to the State Statistical Committee.

In the specified period, 1.25 billion manats ($735.3 million) or 96.6% of foreign investments belonged to investors from the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Switzerland, Russia, the US, Japan, Iran, Hungary, France and India, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In January-April, 5.69 billion manats ($3.3 billion) were invested in fixed capital in Azerbaijan, or 4.6% less than in the same period last year. Over the past 1 year, investments in the oil and gas sector decreased by 22.7%, while those in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 5.3%.

News.Az