Azerbaijan-Serbia trade quintuples in H1 2024

The volume of mutual trade turnover between Azerbaijan amounted to nearly $31 million in the first half of 2024.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov made this announcement at the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.He noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the trade and investment sectors remains the cornerstone of bilateral ties.“In this context, in the first half of 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia showed significant growth, increasing more than 5 times compared to the same period in 2023, amounting to $30.856 million,” the deputy minister added.Mammadov stressed that from 1995 to the first quarter of 2024, the volume of direct investments from Serbia in the non-oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan amounted to $3.6 million, and in the economy of Serbia - $2.8 million from Azerbaijan.

News.Az