Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has registered 69 new COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered and three patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 337,323 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,802 of them have recovered, and 4,987 people have died. Currently, 1,534 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,271 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,858,551 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az