Azerbaijan sharply increases electricity export

"In January - February of this year, electricity generation amounted to 4864.8 million kWh in Azerbaijan," Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov states on his X account, News.Az reports.

According to operational data, exports amounted to 301.5 million kWh and imports to 19.5 million kWh.

"During this period, 510.5 million kWh electricity was generated from renewable energy sources, including hydropower plants," the post reads.

Thus, electricity production increased by 3.8%, exports by 36%, and imports decreased by 40% compared to the same period last year.

News.Az