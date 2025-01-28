Azerbaijan, Spain mull boosting direct ties between business circles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials from Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) met with a Spanish delegation in Ankara, Türkiye.

The meeting highlighted the importance of supporting the Agency’s initiatives in the development of economic relations between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing AZPROMO. The sides explored meetings and a business forum to be held within the upcoming visit of the Spanish delegation to Azerbaijan in March of this year, as well as prospects for cooperation between the two countries, joint initiatives and opportunities for mutual partnership.During the meeting, they emphasized the prospects for further expansion of the legislative framework of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Spain.The parties also exchanged views on boosting direct ties between the two countries’ business circles and enhancing cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

News.Az