Nigel Farage unveils bold plan to reshape Britain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigel Farage has laid out an ambitious and controversial vision to transform Britain, positioning himself as a challenger to the country’s political establishment.

The leader of Reform UK says his party aims to overhaul key policies, including immigration, energy, and public spending, as it seeks to capitalize on rising support in opinion polls ahead of the next general election, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Farage argues that Britain needs a fundamental reset, criticizing what he describes as an outdated political system. His proposals include stricter immigration controls, reduced overseas aid, and a shift away from existing environmental and diversity policies.

He has also aligned himself with a broader global wave of populist leaders, drawing comparisons with figures such as Donald Trump, while emphasizing his focus on national identity, economic independence, and political change.

Despite growing momentum, Reform UK faces significant challenges. The party has limited representation in parliament and must convince voters it can transition from a protest movement into a governing force. Critics, including members of Labour Party and the Conservative Party, argue that its policies lack detail and could deepen divisions.

Analysts say Farage remains a polarizing figure, highly popular among supporters but strongly opposed by others, making the path to power uncertain.

With policy plans still evolving, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Reform UK can turn rising popularity into a credible bid for government.

News.Az