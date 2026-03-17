Alibaba launches AI platform for enterprises amid agent craze

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Alibaba Group has unveiled a new artificial intelligence platform, Wukong, aimed at helping businesses automate complex tasks. The move intensifies competition in China’s fast-growing AI agent market, which has recently surged in popularity following the OpenClaw trend.

Wukong can coordinate multiple AI agents to manage tasks such as document editing, spreadsheet updates, meeting transcription, and research, all within a single interface. The platform is currently available through invitation-only beta testing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The launch follows Alibaba’s reorganization under the newly formed Alibaba Token Hub, signaling a major push into enterprise AI. Wukong is part of the Wukong Business Unit under ATH and integrates with Alibaba’s collaboration platform, DingTalk, which serves over 20 million corporate users. It will also connect with popular messaging services such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and WeChat.

Other Chinese tech companies, including ByteDance, Tencent, and AI startup Zhipu, have launched similar AI agent offerings, reflecting the rapid growth of this sector despite official warnings about potential security risks.

Wukong’s launch positions Alibaba at the forefront of the enterprise AI agent wave, aiming to help companies streamline operations while riding the momentum of China’s agent craze.

News.Az