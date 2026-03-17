Nvidia bets on trillion-dollar AI opportunity

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday that the revenue opportunity for the company’s artificial intelligence chips could reach at least $1 trillion by 2027.

Speaking at a conference in California, Huang noted that projected demand for computing power may exceed that figure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Right here where I stand, I see through 2027, at least $1 trillion,” he said.

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He highlighted that Nvidia’s ecosystem now spans both digital and physical AI applications, including personal AI agents powered by OpenClaw, as well as autonomous robots and robotaxis. The company’s reach also extends into enterprise systems and edge computing.

Huang added that the industry has reached a turning point in AI adoption. “The inference inflection has arrived,” he said, emphasizing that demand for AI computing power continues to accelerate as businesses expand their use of artificial intelligence.

News.Az