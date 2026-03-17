European airlines push back on green jet fuel rules

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Major European airlines are pushing to delay or revise upcoming EU rules requiring the use of synthetic sustainable aviation fuel, citing high costs and limited supply.

The proposed regulations, backed by the European Commission, would require airlines to increase their use of synthetic green jet fuel (eSAF) starting in 2030. However, industry leaders argue the targets are unrealistic under current market conditions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The debate is expected to intensify at a meeting of Airlines for Europe, whose members include major carriers such as Lufthansa and Ryanair. Sources say airlines may formally call for a delay, or even a rollback, of the planned mandate.

Airlines say there is not enough synthetic fuel available to meet the targets and warn that prices remain significantly higher than conventional jet fuel. The sector has also been under pressure from rising costs and disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing Iran conflict.

Sustainable aviation fuel is seen as a key short-term solution to reduce emissions in aviation, one of the hardest industries to decarbonize. However, current supplies remain limited, accounting for only a small fraction of global fuel use.

Environmental groups, including Transport and Environment, argue that delaying the rules could harm emerging clean fuel producers and weaken Europe’s position in green aviation technology.

With talks ongoing and positions still being finalized, the future of the EU’s green aviation targets remains uncertain.

News.Az