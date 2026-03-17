Lufthansa CEO says Iran war could shake Gulf airlines’ Asian routes

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Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr warned that the ongoing Iran conflict could reduce the dominance of Gulf carriers, such as Emirates and Qatar Airways, on routes to Asia.

In an interview with Manager Magazin, Spohr said the major hubs of Gulf airlines are in regions increasingly exposed to risk, raising questions about the future of global air travel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The CEO did not provide specific predictions but highlighted the potential for shifts in long-haul aviation patterns as geopolitical tensions continue to affect airspace and operations.

News.Az