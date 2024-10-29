Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss collaborative strategies on climate resilience ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President Designate Mukhtar Babayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan Bahodur Sheralizoda.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of COP16 in Colombia, featured discussions on climate resilience strategies, the COP29 Presidency said on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.“At COP16 Colombia, the COP29 President Designate met with Mr. Bahodur Sheralizoda, Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan to discuss collaborative strategies on climate resilience and environmental protection between Tajikistan and the international community. Strong partnerships are essential to address our shared climate challenges,” the post read. COP29 is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

