E3 leaders, Zelenskyy outline conditions for lasting peace

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The leaders of the E3 countries and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed on conditions aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace, according to a joint statement published by the British government following talks in London.

The leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion and discussed further steps in the negotiation process, including an immediate ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine and the deployment of international forces, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

The statement emphasized Europe’s important role in any future settlement as a steadfast supporter of Ukraine.

The leaders stressed that all efforts toward peace must be carried out in close coordination with Ukraine, European partners and the United States.

They also welcomed what they described as Ukraine’s recent successes on the battlefield, including the recapture of territory and the use of drone technology, while reiterating their commitment to supporting a just and durable peace process.

News.Az