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Israel's Netanyahu to convene security cabinet meeting

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Israel's Netanyahu to convene security cabinet meeting
Source: Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security cabinet meeting at 11am local time (08:00 GMT) amid escalating hostilities with Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to an unnamed official, it will be a narrow meeting attended by only a small group of key ministers.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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