Israel's Netanyahu to convene security cabinet meeting
- 08 Jun 2026 09:24
- 08 Jun 2026 09:25
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- Middle East
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security cabinet meeting at 11am local time (08:00 GMT) amid escalating hostilities with Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
According to an unnamed official, it will be a narrow meeting attended by only a small group of key ministers.
By Nijat Babayev