Zelenskyy awaits Putin response to open letter

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is awaiting a response from Russian President Vladimir Putin to his open letter, describing it as one of the few remaining channels of communication between the two countries.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said it was important for him to openly communicate Ukraine’s position and noted that there were limited opportunities to send messages to Russia, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

Zelenskyy also commented on Putin’s remarks about the alleged “rude” tone of the letter, joking that the Russian leader had not seen the first version.

The Ukrainian president reiterated that he remains ready for a direct meeting with Putin if such talks could contribute to ending the conflict and advancing efforts toward a ceasefire.

News.Az