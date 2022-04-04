Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan takes effective measures in fight against tuberculosis – deputy minister

  • Health
  • Share
Azerbaijan takes effective measures in fight against tuberculosis – deputy minister

Over the past 15 years, Azerbaijan has taken effective measures in the fight against tuberculosis, said the country’s Deputy Health Minister Nadir Zeynalov.

He made the remarks Monday at an international conference dedicated to World TB Day, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Thanks to these measures, the tuberculosis incidence and mortality rate has significantly decreased in Azerbaijan in recent years,” the deputy minister said.

Zeynalov stressed the importance of joint efforts to treat tuberculosis.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      