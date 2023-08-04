Azerbaijan targets external debt not to exceed USD 10 bln by 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amendments have been made to the "Strategy for the socio-economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", this was reflected in the relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

According to the order, by providing the financing necessary in the coming years through domestic borrowing, by the end of 2026, the share of total public debt in GDP should not exceed 30%, and external public debt should not exceed 10 billion US dollars.

Prior to this, by the end of 2026, the share of total public debt in GDP was expected to remain at the level of about 20%, while the share of external public debt in GDP - at the level of about 10%.

News.Az