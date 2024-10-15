Azerbaijan to boost cyber defense with AI technologies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is poised to enhance its response to cyber threats through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies, Ilgar Musayev, head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Security, said on Tuesday.

He made these remarks during the opening ceremony of a training program titled "New Cyber Defense Methods Supported by Artificial Intelligence in Wireless Communication," held in Baku, News.Az reports.Musayev highlighted that the digital era presents both new opportunities and challenges. He emphasized the critical role of wireless communication in special-purpose systems and infrastructures, particularly within the concepts of smart cities and smart villages, as well as in daily life. However, he also noted that the increasing complexity of cyber threats poses significant risks to national security and economic stability."Artificial intelligence provides us with unprecedented capabilities to strengthen our cyber defense strategies, enabling automatic threat detection, large data flow analysis, and flexible identification of vulnerabilities," Musayev explained. He added that leveraging AI technologies will enhance Azerbaijan's ability to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in real time.This training initiative aims to develop skills not only for national security but also to secure wireless communication systems, which are vital for the sustainability of modern economies.

