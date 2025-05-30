Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to chair OIC Parliamentary Union in 2026
Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis will chair the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2026.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova announced this at the last plenary meeting of the parliament’s spring session on Friday, News.Az reports, citing local media.  

She stated that Azerbaijan will assume the OIC Parliamentary Union’s Chairmanship from Algeria.


